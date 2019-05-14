83: Ranveer Singh welcomes Pritam on board, a special anthem is on its way!

Ranjini Maitra May 14 2019, 10.12 am May 14 2019, 10.12 am

It is actually an all-star team for Ranveer Singh's 83! Apart from Ranveer himself gradually transforming into a reel Kapil Dev, the film boasts of actors like Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Pankaj Tripathi among others. None other than Kapil Dev himself is providing his assistance as the team trains. Meanwhile, a special anthem is on director Kabir Khan's mind and music director Pritam was brought on board for the song.

Ranveer took to Instagram to welcome Pritam. This is the first time that the ace composer is creating music for a Ranveer Singh film and will also curate a special 83 anthem, among other tracks. 83 revolves around India's historical cricket World Cup win in 1983. An anthem is definitely going to add to the spirit. What do you think?

The team was recently in Dharamshala and received a group training session. A couple of days back, Ranveer was headed to Delhi to spend a one-one-on duration with Kapil Dev. We hear the two are going to stay together for some more time!

Ranveer, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, can't contain his excitement ever since 83 was announced. “I was born at the time when cricket was big. When Kabir Sahab (director Kabir Khan) had come to me and said that there will be a film on 83, I was like finally. And when he was narrating it to me, I was like woooh. It is not a story just about cricket but a human story," he said, in an earlier interview.

83 was earlier scheduled to release on 5th April, 2019 and later 30 August, 2019 but underwent a change of dates. It will now hit the screens on 10 April, 2020. A couple of more months before all the action comes alive on the big screen!