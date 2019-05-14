  3. Bollywood
83: Ranveer Singh welcomes Pritam on board, a special anthem is on its way!

Bollywood

83: Ranveer Singh welcomes Pritam on board, a special anthem is on its way!

Ranveer Singh and Pritam are now a team; and will brainstorm over an 83 anthem!

back
83Kabir KhanKapil DevPritamranveer singh
nextBhool Bhulaiya 2: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film to get a sequel?

within