The movie ’83 has been in the buzz for quite some time now, from behind-the-scenes of the shoot, or glimpses of the making. But this time Ranveer Singh’s post made all of us stop and stare at it in complete awe. Singh, who turns 34 on July 6, shared his first look from the movie, this Saturday morning, and he looks like the replica of Kapil Dev! His post mentioned how on his ‘special day’, he is presenting ‘The Haryana Hurricane’, as Kapil Dev was fondly called.

Fans, cricketers and actors applauded and complimented the actor on acing the look like a pro. From the expressions to the mustache and even the hairstyle, the look of Ranveer as Kapil Dev is on point. The actor has received training from the legend himself Dharamsala, apart from spending time with him at his Delhi home for ten days.

The actor was all praises for the cricketer. In an interview to HT, he was quoted as saying, “His commitment and passion. These two traits in him are what strikes an onlooker at the first go. He will be at something repeatedly and won’t let go till he feels he’s mastered it, despite others telling him it’s acceptable. Just acceptable is not okay. It has to be excellent.”

Kapil Dev, too, spoke highly of the actor and appreciated his hard work and dedication. In an interview to a sports and entertainment TV show, he was quoted as saying to the host, “He is a fabulous actor. He and Kabir Khan are taking care of every small thing. They are taking care of how I speak, my pronunciation. Ranveer thought that since I am a fast bowler, I must be aggressive and he wanted to learn how I express my anger. I told him, I might have gotten angry on the field, but off the field, I never lost my head.”