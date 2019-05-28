83: Saqib Saleem jets off to London to shoot an important sequence of the film

Rushabh Dhruv May 28 2019, 12.05 am May 28 2019, 12.05 am

Ranveer Singh has started prepping for Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports drama '83. The film will see Singh stepping into the shoes of the former skipper, Kapil Dev, and it revolves around India’s iconic win at the 1983 World Cup. Recently, Ranveer Singh and his co-stars were undergoing some rigorous training sessions in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala. The boys were learning from the real masters including Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath and Balwinder Singh Sandhu among others. The makers have also roped in many other talented actors to play pivotal roles in the movie. Among the many is Race 3 actor Saqib Saleem who will be seen as Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath in the film.

Going by a video posted by the makers of the film, we see Saqib all excited as he jets off to London to shoot an important scene from the film. In the video, we can see Saqib Saleem in a joyous mood sporting a moustache. Saleem, in the clip, is tremendously excited to be part of 83 The Film. Call it a coincidence of sorts cause the shooting of the scene is happening at the same time when the Men in Blue will be playing the World Cup in England.

Have a look at the video below:

Earlier, on playing Kapil Dev on the silver screen, Ranveer had said, “I’m hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen.”

'83 is being directed by Kabir Khan. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Dhairya Karwa, Jatin Sarna, Vijay Varma, Dinker Sharma, Mali Marshall and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. It is slated to hit the big screens April 10, 2020.