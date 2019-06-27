Priyanka Kaul June 27 2019, 11.52 pm June 27 2019, 11.52 pm

The upcoming sports drama film ’83 is an awaited one for not just cinema goers, but also for cricket lovers. After all, the movie will reprise the historical 1983 World Cup win for India. The movie will see a huge star cast, with Ranveer playing the lead role of Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone playing his wife. The others include Tahir Raj Bhasin who will play Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu and Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal.

Tahir Raj Bhasin has said that he feels it’s a huge responsibility to play Sunil Gavaskar on screen and that he surely wants to bring the character alive on screen. We want to convince people that they are, in fact, watching the legend himself and not the actor.

The actor was quoted as saying, “To achieve this, my on-field practice is designed beyond playing good cricket and is targeted towards playing specific shots in Gavaskar's style. My time in the nets is being treated like physical choreography for the character."

Tahir made his official debut in the movie Mardaani (2014) and was praised for his performance. According to a source close to the actor, the actor is trying to get into the skin of a character like his performance in Mardani. Not only is he paying attention to his on-screen performance while playing cricket, but he is also focusing on Gavaskar’s iconic shots. The actor has been giving time to his cricket practice sessions very diligently, ever since he was given the role.

The movie is helmed by director Kabir Khan. Talking about his filmmaking and requirements. The actor was quoted, “Kabir's vision requires all of us to bring on field nuances to life to show the underdog Indian cricket team's miraculous World Cup win in England in 1983 and I intend to give this my 200%.”