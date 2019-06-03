Divya Ramnani June 03 2019, 9.14 am June 03 2019, 9.14 am

After enthralling fans with his impeccable rapping skills, Ranveer Singh is now set to get into the skin of a cricketer. His next titled ’83 chronicles Indian cricket team's iconic win during the 1983 World Cup, wherein he will be portraying the role of former captain, Kapil Dev. Preparations for the same were going on in full swing and, only recently, the entire cast of ’83 flew down to London to commence the film’s first schedule. Now, it looks like Ranveer’s journey has only gotten special, thanks to some of the most celebrated cricketers like Shane Warne, Vivian Richards, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Gully Boy actor treated fans with a series of pictures that featured him along with the former cricketers. The first picture had a suited Ranveer Singh posing with ex-Australian cricketer Shane Warne, the other one was with West Indies’ Vivian Richards and the remaining two were with Indian cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. It appears that Singh ran into these players while at a cricket event at Lords and had his share of fanboy moments!

Have a look at Ranveer Singh’s picture with Shane Warne:

Here's Ranveer Singh’s picture with Vivian Richards:

And Ranveer Singh with master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar:

Last but not the least, Ranveer Singh’s fanboy moment with Sunil Gavaskar:

In the past, Ranveer Singh’s co-star in ’83 and Punjabi actor, Ammy Virk, spilt some beans on how filmmaker Kabir Khan has roped in players from several ethnicities and they will be practising along with the main cast. He said, “There will be players from New Zealand, West Indies, Australia, Zimbabwe, England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – all actors cast by our director Kabir Khan from all over the world and our Indian team led by our captain Ranveer Singh will have practice sessions with them. The international actors will play cricketing legends like Malcolm Marshall, Clive Lloyd, Arjuna Ranatunga, Ian Botham, and others and all those who were part of the 1983 World Cup team and other teams. Kabir sir and Balwinder sir have already had a couple of practice sessions with them but now we, the Indian team have to meet and hold practice sessions with them.”