9 times Ayushmann Khurrana turned a poet and strummed our heartstrings

He is the small town lover, someone who lives next door while the girl dreams of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj. He is Ayushmann Khurrana. Be it the Mudit of Shubh Magal Saavdhan, who could not muster courage to propose to the girl he loves, or the Chirag of Bareilly Ki Barfi who is smitten enough to write but not say it, or even the Vicky whose profession cost him his love, Ayushmann has aced the heart of a simpleton. But if you have been following his social media accounts, you would know that the man is not just an effervescent performer on the big screen, but also a master of words. He is the poet of the modern day and age, who mixes the beauty of language in emotions and gives us the gems that his poems are.

Take a look as we bring to you a flavor of some poetries, a-la Ayushmann Khurrana.

“वह जो तक़दीर में लिखे नहीं होते हैं..! उन्ही की आरज़ू को -इश्क़ कहते हैं..!!” — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 11, 2018

“Ek umr gustaakhiyon ke liye bhi naseeb ho. Yeh zindagi toh bas adab mein hee guzar gayi.” — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 10, 2018

“Sehat, mehnat, hunar, adaa aur aakhir mein uski razaa.” -Ayushmann — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 7, 2018

“Meri zaat hai aawaargi, Meri zaat say ijtenab kar.” Ijtenab = avoid — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 3, 2018

“Aaj baarish ka chaalaan maaf hai. Aasmaan toh saaf hai. Bas baadalon ka ghilaaf hai.” Pune. Traffic police. Monsoon. 2018 pic.twitter.com/l3wXqXP3xB — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 2, 2018

“Kya likhoon? Nahi aata samajh. Bilkul jaise tu nahi aata samajh.” -Ayushmann — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 31, 2018

“अभी भी मुट्ठी बंद करके मैं सोता हूँ. हाथों की लकीरें ख़ुद ही बनाता पिरोता हूँ.” -आयुष्मान “Abhi bhi muthhi bandh kar ke main sota hoon. Haathon ki lakeeren khud hee banaata pirota hoon.” -Ayushmann — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 25, 2018

“Colony ka bench bhi tumhare na hone ki narazagi jataata hai. Koi baitha nahi uspar us shiddat se bahut muddat se, yeh mujhe roz batata hai.” -Ayushmann — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 23, 2018

“Chheen le sab kuch. Bas mat chheen mera haq tujh se naaraaz hone ka.” -Ayushmann — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 20, 2018

Weaving life into words like none other!