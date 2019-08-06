Soheib Ahsan August 06 2019, 5.15 pm August 06 2019, 5.15 pm

A film is more memorable for an artist than it is for the audiences. They remember it not just for the role or its success but even for the memories that were made on the sets behind the cameras. Keeping this in mind, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she considers her role in the film Aisha a best friend. On the film's 9th anniversary, the actor took to Instagram to confess that she is also very attached to the people she worked within the film and that the entire project was no less than an adventure for her.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post below:

Aisha was a rom-com drama film directed by Rajshree Ojha. It was produced by Sonam Kapoor's father and sister, Anil and Rhea Kapoor. The film starred Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in pivotal roles. It centered around Sonam Kapoor's character named Aisha, who is bad at matchmaking but considers herself very good at it. The story explored the consequences of Aisha's bad matchmaking skills eventually leading to Aisha realizing her mistakes and trying to learn from them. The film was inspired by Jane Austen's 1815 novel titled Emma and it's Hollywood adaptation Clueless made in 1995.