A film is more memorable for an artist than it is for the audiences. They remember it not just for the role or its success but even for the memories that were made on the sets behind the cameras. Keeping this in mind, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she considers her role in the film Aisha a best friend. On the film's 9th anniversary, the actor took to Instagram to confess that she is also very attached to the people she worked within the film and that the entire project was no less than an adventure for her.
Check out Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post below:
View this post on Instagram
Aisha was less a role for me and more like a best friend. This movie is close to my heart as are the people associated with it. Be it goofing around on sets, shooting at different locations, or just playing our parts, it definitely was a crazy adventure. Happy 9 years Aisha. #9YearsOfAisha @RheaKapoor @iradubey @amupuri @cyrus_sahukar @abhaydeol @sufisoul @karanboolani @kunalrawaldstress @perniaq @shrusmusings #DiegoRodriguez @namratasoni @artinayar @tanghavri
A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on
Aisha was a rom-com drama film directed by Rajshree Ojha. It was produced by Sonam Kapoor's father and sister, Anil and Rhea Kapoor. The film starred Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in pivotal roles. It centered around Sonam Kapoor's character named Aisha, who is bad at matchmaking but considers herself very good at it. The story explored the consequences of Aisha's bad matchmaking skills eventually leading to Aisha realizing her mistakes and trying to learn from them. The film was inspired by Jane Austen's 1815 novel titled Emma and it's Hollywood adaptation Clueless made in 1995.
The story was set in the upper-class society of Delhi. Despite the film receiving positive reviews for its music, story, and climax, it failed to attract a lot of audiences. It didn't really worked at the box office and was considered a flop.Read More