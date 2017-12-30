Has Varun taken cue from his Sui Dhaga co-star?

Actor Varun Dhawan has wrapped up shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s October and he might take cue from his Sui Dhaga co-star Anushka Sharma. The 30-year-old actor might tie the knot soon with long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal, if recent reports are to be believed. Varun has reportedly moved out from his parent’s house and bought a flat near their house. This is seen as preparation to begin his marital life.

The Judwaa 2 star had vowed never to move out of his parent’s place but he recently bought a plush house in Mumbai. Anupam Kher had even shared a video where Varun is showing him his new house.

Moving into a new house is rumoured to be part of his plan to get married. A source told Deccan Chronicle, “Till recently, Varun swore he would never move out of his parents’ home. But Natasha made it clear that she wanted her own home with Varun after marriage. For a while, they even separated over the issue. But the actor gave in and moved into his own place. He still lives close to his parents’ house.”

The couple may get married in mid-2018. Natasha, who is a designer by profession, has been dating Varun even before he was an actor. Varun has confessed to being in a relationship but has always refused to reveal the details. There were rumours of a split as well, when Natasha didn’t like the closeness between Judwaa 2 co-star Taapsee Pannu and Varun.

Varun also be working for the first time with Anushka in Sui Dhaga: Made in India, which is directed by Sharat Katariya. The movie is touted to release in September, 2018.