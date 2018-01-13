For Akshay Kumar, PadMans success is not defined by its box office collection

Akshay Kumar's PadMan is all set for a box office battle against Deepika Padukone's much-awaited Padmaavat. But the 50-year-old actor who has delivered many Rs 100 crore films, says that box office collection of Pad Man doesn't matter to him.

When asked whether he is bothered with the box-office collection of Pad Man, Akshay said, "I am not thinking about how much money it will collect from box-office. It doesn't matter to me. For me, the biggest thing was when I saw 3-4 youngsters outside my vanity van discussing issue the on menstruation. So I think this is the biggest achievement of this film when three or four men talk about the issue of menstruation."

"It is not necessary for me to think about how much business it is going to do but every morning, when I monitor my social media, I see people are talking openly about sanitary pads and menstruation and that is I feel my film's biggest victory," he added.

Akshay and his film's team felicitated 16 Indian innovators across the country where the actor declared that he would offer 5 lakh each to the 16 innovators present at the Innovation Conclave. When asked what he feels about these unsung heroes of our country, he said, "I feel, I am only reel hero but they are the real heroes of our country. I hope their journey will come forward in front of people because each one has an amazing journey while achieving their dreams. So I hope the film will get on them and people will get inspired by it because I feel our country has brilliant minds out there."

Akshay launched ‘Saale Sapne’ song from Pad Man along with Sonam Kapoor and R Balki at the special programme held on Friday.

Produced by Twinkle Khanna, KriArj Entertainment and directed by R Balki, PadMan is based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who came up with a revolutionary method of producing a low-cost sanitary pad making machine and empowered thousands of women across the country in the process. Mr Muruganantham was also the subject of Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna's short story ‘The Sanitary Man From A Sacred Land’, published in her second book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.

After PadMan, which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, Akshay will be seen in 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth and later in Reema Kagti's Gold and Karan Johar's Kesari.