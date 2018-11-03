96 will have a shocking TV debut

The Vijay Sethupathi - Trisha starrer 96, directed by Prem Kumar, has had a fantastic run in theatres. The film released on October 4th and has gone on to have a fine reception in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the overseas belt.

In Tamil Nadu, the film has grossed close to 28 CR till date, with 80% of the total collections coming from the Chennai, Chengalpet and Coimbatore territories. The maximum number of multiplexes in the state are in these belts and 96 being a classy, upmarket romance film naturally found the maximum takers from the audience in these regions. That said, the film is a big favourite with a majority of the Tamil youngsters.

The film is now all set to be premiered on the small screen, with Sun TV set to showcase the film on Diwali day evening. This news has sort of shocked movie buffs as they didn't expect the film to get into the small screen this soon. There are many comments from fans on social media demanding Sun TV to postpone the premiere to a later date but to no avail.

The window between the theatrical release and the small screen premiere of 96 would be just 33 days, and it's quite a path-breaking move from the concerned people.