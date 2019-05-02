  3. Bollywood
Curvalicious Kareena Kapoor Khan is soon to shimmer with something exciting and new, deets inside

Bollywood

Curvalicious Kareena Kapoor Khan burns the internet with her oomph, will soon announce 'something exciting'

Kareena Kapoor Khan just broke the internet with her shimmery avatar.

back
Angrezi MediumBeboBollywoodDance India DanceEntertainmentGood NewsKareena Kapoor KhanKareena Kapoor Khan Fashionveere di wedding
nextShershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up for the Vikram Batra biopic

within