Curvalicious Kareena Kapoor Khan burns the internet with her oomph, will soon announce 'something exciting'

Divya Ramnani May 02 2019, 6.18 pm May 02 2019, 6.18 pm

Looking gorgeous, sexy and classy is something that comes naturally to Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Heroine actor has time and again experimented with not only her on-screen avatars, but also her fashion choices and, mind you, she manages to slay them all. From stepping out in the simplest of a tee to glamming up the night in some breathtaking outfits, Bebo has done it all and her latest look is no different. Taking to her Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s manager Poonam Damania just gave us a sneak peek into the actor’s latest attire and, guys, our jaw is dropping!

Dressed up in a heavily embellished silver gown, Kareena looked mesmerising from head to toe. The actor completed her look with minimal make-up and open tresses. Damn! She's shining. The actress looked no less than a disco ball. Poonam’s caption was a little cryptic though, she wrote, “For the first time ever…. Coming soooonnnn.” Now, we all can only guess what this stunner is up to? Though rumours have it that Bebo is all set to make her debut as a judge in the popular dance reality show, Dance India Dance.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest picture here:

View this post on Instagram Exciting stuff comin up....stay tuned 😋 A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on May 2, 2019 at 2:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram For the first time ever..... Coming soooonnnn A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on May 2, 2019 at 2:41am PDT

Earlier, host of the show, Dheeraj Dhoopar spilt the beans on Kareena’s presence in the show. He said, “Totally excited and yes, one of the most beautiful and stunning ladies we have. Standing in front of her (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and hosting is a different excitement. I am looking forward to being on that stage, looking at her and saying a few things.”

Well, if this is what Bebo is gearing up for next, a big thumbs up to her. We can’t wait to see the Veere Di Wedding actor take over the small screen too!