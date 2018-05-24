A bare body Padmalakshmi poses with pepperoni pizza. Too much temptation in one frame!

This actress, model, and cuisine expert probably wakes up this perfect every day. 47-year-old Padma Lakshmi is such a temptress, we tell you! She recently shared a few bare body photographs of herself, wherein she dips into the bathtub and relishes some pepperoni pizza. She covered her breasts with slices of pizza as she threw a seductive look at the camera. We don't know who is more tempting; the pizza or her!

If pepperoni pizza in a tub wasn't enough, she was also sipping from a glass of wine, so as to add a better flavour to her day! That looks like a sumptuous me-time we would love to enjoy!

The photos have been trending, for all right reasons...

The author of 'Easy Exotic' who won the prize of Best First Book at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in 1999, has always treated good food and herself with an equal amount of love.

At the same time, she does not shy away from embracing her own body, its perfections and imperfections openly. You'd often come across images of her enjoying some time with her child, indulging in cooking at her kitchen or simply working out.

She's pretty much like wine too. The older, the better. Don't you think? ;)