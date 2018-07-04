A bare-chested Vicky Kaushal for a magazine photoshoot is out to titillate your senses

He has a brooding personality, with a smile that’ll melt hearts. Vicky Kaushal, the man of the moment has finally arrived, and quite clearly, he is here to stay. He has been impressing one and all with his powerhouse performances. Be it as a calm and composed Pakistani army man in Raazi or the hilarious and helpful bestie to Sanjay Dutt in his biopic, Sanju, Kaushal is amassing praises for his performances.

Now, the actor has turned the cover boy for the latest edition of GQ magazine and he looks just too good. We have come across the inside pictures and our personal favourite has to be the current one in which he is flaunting his bare-chest as he pours water on his face.

The picture will surely titillate your senses. Have a look:

Gorom Laagche! #GQ A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Jul 3, 2018 at 11:28pm PDT

The next picture has him getting out of a jeep, and he looks ready to take the world by storm.

And finally, a picture where he is seated like a boss man, showing off his boots and striking a stylish pose albeit ready to conquer. He is slowly and steadily becoming the hot favourite for all women out there.

Vicky will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan which also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu.