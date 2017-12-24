A decade later, Shahid Kapoor teams up with Imitiaz Ali

It’s been a decade since the cult film Jab We Met hit the screens and even as we may not see Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor share screen space in a hurry, another treat may well be in the works. Speaking on the sidelines of the Zee Cine Awards on Tuesday, Shahid confirmed his collaboration with Imtiaz Ali for an upcoming project. The Tamasha director confirmed that he has indeed approached Shahid with a script and that the film will go on floors next year.

Shahid made the revelation that he would be starting the yet-untitled film after he completes Batti Gull Meter Chalu. Sharing his excitement about teaming with Imtiaz Ali again, the actor said it will be interesting to reunite with someone whose work he has admired over the years.

Imtiaz Ali gave Shahid Kapoor Jab We Met and it turned out to be one of his career-defining films.

“Yes, we are going to do something soon together and I am really excited. I think Imtiaz is a phenomenally talented filmmaker and we made a film together towards the beginning of both my and Imtiaz’s career and it’s something still people talk about. Jab We Met is very very special and to work with the guy, who gave me Aditya Kashyap and whose work I have loved over the years, will be amazing. The subject that he has is very different from what we have done in the past. It is very exciting and interesting. Right after Batti Gull, that’s what I am going to do,” Shahid said.

As for Batti Gull Meter Chalu, the film will be directed by Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame and are looking for its female lead. Names like Katrina Kaif and Vaani Kapoor have been cropping up. Shahid said, “I have read so many articles about the heroine in the film that I feel the whole industry is a part of the film. So, I am very happy and grateful that everyone is contributing to our film. Nothing has been finalised. Very soon we will let you know who the leading lady of the film is because we still have some time to start. We will start in February. Within a week or so, we will let you know.”