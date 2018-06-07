A FIT Katrina Kaif’s FOOD revelation will have you gawking!

We all are well aware of Katrina Kaif’s hardcore workout schedule. It is said that the actress works out for at least two to three hours a day. Her workout mainly involves Pilates. She also turned a fitness coach for BFF Alia Bhatt and was seen giving some serious gym lessons to the Highway star in an Instagram video. But, did you know that the fitness freak can give a tough competition to the food lovers too? You’ve heard it right! If you’re a chaat or kebab lover and can’t say no to street food, then don’t worry. You have Katrina Kaif in your team. The Tiger Zinda Hai star is a foodie and shared that good food to her is equivalent to happiness.

“Food gets me going. Nothing can cheer me up better than a good meal,” she said in a recent statement to The Indian Express. Sharing her love for street food as well as seafood, the actress said, “I love street food and any street place that offers ‘paya’ with ‘kadak pav’ will instantly be a favourite for me. I can eat my heart out with ‘paya’ and pav. I also love seafood, with prawns and crabs being my comfort food. Mumbai being a coastal city has some of the best seafood restaurants, especially around Mahim and Juhu.”

Talking about the best places for foodies, Kat ranks Delhi on the top. “The street food here is something to die for, I think Delhi gives you a lot of options and variety to choose from. From chaat in Bengali Market to kebab and paranthe in Chandni Chowk, I would want to try everything. Delhi also has some good fine-dining options,” said the actress.

Well, Kat really has a fad for both fitness and food, and is lucky enough to balance both.