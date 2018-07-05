A German, a Russian and an English! Sikander Kher is all of them and awesomely so

Unless you're living under the rocks, you know that everyone around you is suffering from the World Cup Fever. This is the time football fanatics are at their wittiest best and are least grumpy. Actor Sikander Kher, who otherwise does very less of joking around, was really really triggered by those matches and decided to record some quirky videos.

The first one came after he decided to turn an ardent Germany fan and proclaimed, Germany was going to lift the cup this year! This was followed by an impromptu song and it was freaking awesome!

The next one came prior to the Russia vs Spain match on the 1st of July. After a neck-to-neck 90 minutes, Russia went home triumphant. On that note, you should watch this.

The last one is an aftermath of the England vs Columbia match. Henry is out having some fun. Who's Henry? "Henry’s a good ol’ chap.Not only is he a fiendish football fan but he also fought on the front lines. His hobbies include gardening, croquet, going for blindfolded liquorice tasting competitions and drinking fifty-two cups of tea (for each week of the year) a day"...!

Phew... why does this guy not do such stuff more often? More importantly, we want to see these antics on the big screen as well. Where are you, Sikander?