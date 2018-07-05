A German, a Russian and an English! Sikander Kher is all of them and awesomely so

Unless you're living under the rocks, you know that everyone around you is suffering from the World Cup Fever. This is the time football fanatics are at their wittiest best and are least grumpy. Actor Sikander Kher, who otherwise does very less of joking around, was really really triggered by those matches and decided to record some quirky videos.The first one came after he decided to turn an ardent Germany fan and proclaimed, Germany was going to lift the cup this year! This was followed by an impromptu song and it was freaking awesome!
The next one came prior to the Russia vs Spain match on the 1st of July. After a neck-to-neck 90 minutes, Russia went home triumphant. On that note, you should watch this.
This video is self explanatory. Some may say this is plagiarism (मतलब copy किया है. मैंने भी google किया था). Some may even go the distance and say that Germany lost because of this. But what do they know. I say Germany’s lifting the Cup this year. I say “Joke’s on them ! “ #AroundTheWorldWithSikandar #WorldCup
So this footage was found before the Russia match. The one thing I have learnt is not to underestimate any country in any field, be it sport or plastic surgery. #AroundTheWorldWithSikandar #Russia #Putin #WorldCup #SimonHasBeenTakenCareOf . From now on and until further notice it’s #VladamirSays . I think that’s enough to #Motivate you on a #Monday
The last one is an aftermath of the England vs Columbia match. Henry is out having some fun. Who's Henry? "Henry’s a good ol’ chap.Not only is he a fiendish football fan but he also fought on the front lines. His hobbies include gardening, croquet, going for blindfolded liquorice tasting competitions and drinking fifty-two cups of tea (for each week of the year) a day"...!Phew... why does this guy not do such stuff more often? More importantly, we want to see these antics on the big screen as well. Where are you, Sikander?
Henry’s a good ol’ chap.Not only is he a fiendish football fan but he also fought on the front lines. His hobbies include gardening, croquet, going for blind folded liquorice tasting competitions and drinking fifty two cups of tea (for each week of the year) a day. ‘Lightning Liza’ or Elizabeth his wife is quite the lady herself. She was in the Royal Army Medical Corps (RAMC) and was responsible for saving many a life, rather swiftly. But she has slowed down over the years and can just barely churn out just two cups of tea for Henry in the day. This has become a bit of a problem. This is Henry’s first Video Blog. He was in a chirpy mood after England’s victory over Columbia, so he decided it was time to move with the times. In more ways than one... PS: He has recently been diagnosed with mild PTSD. The cause of which could either be the war or the fact that he’s getting only two cups of tea instead of fifty two. Your guess is as good as mine. #AroundTheWorldWithSikandar #Henry&Elizabeth #England #Columbia #WorldCup