A grim-faced Taimur caught on a seesaw ride with his play-date Kainaat and you can’t miss it

Earlier this month, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan jetted off to London with little Taimur for a vacation. While, Saif is back in the city to finish off his work commitments, Kareena and Taimur are enjoying their time there.
A few days back, we had shared pictures of Taimur enjoying his play-date with Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha’s daughter Kainaat. The two had been to a zoo and were seated on a bench together and the picture instantly went viral online.This time, we have come across a video in which we see the two cuties playing on a seesaw. While, Kainaat is all happy on the seesaw, Taimur makes a grim face and we wonder why! But of course, he looks cute in even the angriest of faces, so yes, we are sold once again! Check out the video here:
Then, there are also videos where we see them playing with bubble-guns and on a mat full of toys.
Taimur has found a new play-date this time as when in Mumbai, he is often spotted on play-dates with Tusshar Kapoor’s son Lakkshya and cousin, Inaaya. He is one of cutest kids on the block and a favourite of the paparazzi. Parents Saif and Kareena also don’t mind the special media attention that he gains every time he steps outside.
