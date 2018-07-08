A happy Deepika Padukone returns to the bay post Ranveer Singh’s birthday celebrations!

The dimpled beauty Deepika Padukone was spotted by the paps at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. She returned to the bay from Hyderabad, where she celebrated beau Ranveer Singh’s birthday. Ranveer who has been shooting there for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, had an eventful birthday on the movie sets and reportedly, Deepika too joined in celebrate the special occasion.

She even wished her hottie on Instagram with a jig amidst festoon stickers and birthday hats.

Now, the actress is back to the bay, with her effervescent smile in place. Wearing a basic white tee with high-waist blue denims, the actress looked extremely fresh. Her adorable and dimpled smile was a constant as she walked out of the airport and went straight to her car.

Speaking of her relationship with Ranveer Singh, they have been together since five years and have done four movies together, namely Ram Leela, Finding Fanny (special appearance by Ranveer), Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

The couple has never spoken about their relationship publically, but they are slowly opening up on Instagram with lovey-dovey comments on each other’s posts. Reports are rife that this year end they will tie the knot in an exotic location and the preps for the D-Day have already begun.

As every month passes by, our excitement doubles to witness the biggest wedding of the year.