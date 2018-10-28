A look into Saaho's chilling action sequences has us gasping for breath!

After Baahubali, we are now gearing up for Prabhas’ latest film Saaho. On Prabhas’ birthday, 23rd of October, the makers shared a behind-the-scenes video giving us a glimpse of what the world of Saaho is going to be like and we were left speechless. Within no time, the video clocked 10 million views and now, it’s time to get a peak-a-boo of the action scenes from this flick. Mind you, it’s going to be one hell of a ride.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who essays the role of the villain in this one has shared a clipping on his Instagram handle, giving us a glimpse of the high-voltage action scenes taking place in Saaho. It features a chase sequence that takes place between Prabhas and Neil.

Oh my goodness! Now that’s what we call an action-packed experience. The scene looks straight out of a Hollywood film and we can’t wait for the bigger picture.

Apart from this, Saaho is also important because our Bollywood diva, Shraddha Kapoor, is making her debut in regional cinema. Saaho is a trilingual which is being directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar. It is one of the most expensive films made till date with the budget of almost Rs 300 crore.