A massive fire breaks out in Deepika Padukone’s building, no causalities reported

First published: June 13, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Updated: June 13, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

A huge fire broke out at Beau Monde Towers in Prabhadevi, the same building where Deepika Padukone stays. According to ANI, a level III fire broke out on the 32nd floor. 6 fire engines and 5 jumbo tankers and an ambulance were called to carry out the rescue mission. Firefighting operations are underway.

The fire is confined to the 32nd and 33rd floor. As per the latest updates, around 90-95 people have been rescued safely.

We tried to get in touch with Deepika’s spokesperson and discovered that the actress wasn’t at home when the incident took place. The actress lives on the 24th floor of the same wing in which the fire broke out.

Here are some exclusive pictures:

