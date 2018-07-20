A new fashion based show it is for Neha Dhupia post marriage to Angad Bedi

Prajakta Ajgaonkar April 09 2019, 4.50 pm April 09 2019, 4.50 pm

Actress Neha Dhupia has been exploring the small screen with non-fiction shows like BFFs with Vogue and Roadies. Now, she is all set to come up with a fashion-based show called Styled by Neha. The actress finds the non-fiction space comfortable and she spills the beans on the show to IANS. Said Neha, “I’ve always been a part of the small screen in situations where I’m doing things that I’m comfortable with. Whether it’s adventure, whether it’s fashion or whether it’s being in conversation with people I’ve always looked up to with ‘BFFs with Vogue’. So, it has been about me being myself and as long as television gives me the opportunity to be myself which is non-fiction, I’ll definitely do it.”

Styled by Neha is a style series in which Neha will team up with hair and makeup artist Elton Fernandez and New York-based stylist Diva Dhawan to give makeovers to people in need of style emergencies.

The show will kick off in September and is currently being shot with not just Neha but, many designers and stylists too. The excited actress who is newly married to actor Angad Bedi says, “Every candidate comes into a lab, which is called the fashion lab and I have a squad. It’s very exciting because we do this makeover and people come in feeling very under-confident and they leave being very happy and stylish. We also have lots of celebs and designers who are on the show with us. It’s a mixed bag, but it’s all style related.”

We can’t wait for this to go on-air.