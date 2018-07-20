image
  3. Bollywood
A new fashion based show it is for Neha Dhupia post marriage to Angad Bedi

Bollywood

A new fashion based show it is for Neha Dhupia post marriage to Angad Bedi

Actress Neha Dhupia has been exploring the small screen with non-fiction shows like BFFs with Vogue and Roadies. Now, she is all set to come up with a fashion-based show called Styled by Neha.

back
Angad BediEntertainmentmarriageNeha DhupiaStyled by NehaTelevisiontvWedding
nextVarun Dhawan’s love for WWE goes on, after Triple H meets another wrestler

within