A Pakeezah soul… Meena Kumari’s melancholy comes alive as Google pays homage

A legendary beauty who died just about young and is forever remembered as the tragedy queen, Meena Kumari would have been 85 today. Not just the Indian cinema fraternity and the audience but Google is also remembering her on the special screening. Wednesday's Google Doodle is dedicated to a performer who has set a benchmark for artists, in its truest sense.

Interestingly enough, the doodle image of Meena Kumari is also a panged one! It is in much resemblance with her role in Pakeezah.

She is remembered for films like Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Pakeezah, Baiju Bawra, Yahudi and more. Out of the 38 years that she lived, the actress worked in films for about 30 years. One has to be born with passion in her veins, to share such affection for cinema!

Not many would know that Meena Kumari was a poetess too, a rather lonesome one. Her poems such as Badli Hui Ra't, Zamana, Zindagi Yeh Hai and Pakeezah, all carry a strange sense of melancholy. A collection of her poems titled Meena Kumari the Poet: A Life Beyond Cinema was later published.

Pakeezah was arguably the best performance she ever delivered. Within a short span after it release, she succumbed to liver failure. Such an uncalled end to a precious life!

May she be in happiness...