A Proud Indian! Priyanka Chopra extends her apology for Quantico’s Hindu Terror Storyline

Actress Priyanka Chopra has apologized for an episode of her recently released Quantico 3, a TV series, which faced a major backlash on social media for its Hindu Terror storyline. Priyanka took to Twitter and apologized to the fans to contain the situation.

I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018

The fans slammed the actress and the makers over an episode in which Priyanka, who plays the character of an anti-terrorist officer named Alex Parrish, plants a nuclear attack in Manhattan to frame Pakistan. And that too just days before an India-Pakistan summit is to be held. The episode faced major criticism and backlash from the Indian fans.

The makers of the show, ABC network, had recently released a statement coming out in defense of the actress and stated that Priyanka has nothing to do with the show’s storyline and fans shouldn’t criticize the actress.

The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it: ABC Network's apology for Hindu terror plot in Quantico pic.twitter.com/Artb8aP1f0 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018

The actress has not just faced criticism but has also got support from fans across the globe. Some fans have supported the actress saying that it’s just a fictional show and that PeeCee isn’t committing a crime in real life.

Well, looks like Priyanka has irked a few and called for trouble with this episode of Quantico 3, but we are sure that the lady will find a way out of this. Like always!