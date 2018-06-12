A rare moment! Aditya Chopra gets clicked as he exits Karan Johar's residence with Rani Mukerji

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has always been this camera shy man who dives into a shell as soon as he sees shutterbugs. Rare is the time when he stands still to let cameras click him. But this time, its different. Our shutterbugs have finally got to click some clear pictures of Aditya Chopra as he exited Karan Johar's residence last night.

Accompanying him was his ladylove Rani Mukerji, but sorry to say lady, this time our full focus is on your man who seems to have moved out of his shell for the very first time.

Though the filmmaker tried to hide his face a little with his palm but surprisingly he did not try to cover himself up while cameras went clickety click.

Below are the pictures of Rani Mukerji who too visited her good friend Karan Johar along with her hubby. We wonder whether the meeting was to discuss about a project they are collaborating for!

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra tied the knot in the year 2014 and have a baby girl named Adira. Even when it comes to his daughter, Aditya Chopra is extremely strict with media and he doesn't allow any picture of hers to make it to the internet.

