A rare sight! Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra get clicked by paps

While other leading Bollywood stars are frequently captured by our paparazzi, it is not the case with Rani Mukerji. Especially these days, she dedicates most of her time to daughter Adira. As we already know, Rani is a doting mother who personally keeps a check on everything that the daughter does; doesn't matter how busy she is! Even as she shoots, her priority would be to wrap and head home straight. However, on Sunday night, she stepped out.

But hey! To spot Aditya Chopra is a bigger surprise, ANY DAY! Unless you are living under the rocks, you'd know about Aditya's super strong antipathy for the camera. In the past, we have heard stories about him running away on spotting the cameras! It is also said that he goes out for films on Friday nights but somehow manages to dodge the eagle eyes of the paparazzi. On Sunday night, however, he was clicked inside the car. The credit goes to Karan Johar, who had hosted a birthday party for mother Hiroo Johar.

As the camera spotted him, Aditya looked out of the window, however, not refusing the photos either. Rani, on the other hand, smiled for the paps.

She chose to keep it simple with a black dress, a tad of red lipstick and her butterfly frame glasses, was seen comfortably sitting with a pillow.

And for once, Aditya Chopra didn't hide his face! Little Adira wasn't accompanying her parents to the party.

It's rather the driver who looks more annoyed to have seen the cameras...LOL! He not only gave an annoyed look but seems to be asking us something as well.

Never mind. Happy to catch a glimpse of them!