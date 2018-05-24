A refreshing Kareena or a chubby Taimur: We can't decide whom to look at first!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby boy Taimur Ali Khan has been setting the tabloids on fire ever since his royal arrival on December 20, 2016. Those chubby cheeks, slight frown, and the eugenic Kapoor-Khan combination make us go collectively “Aww!” when we spot him. However, when Kareena and Taimur are together, we really do not know where to look first. Something happened this time when Taimur was spotted in the arms of mommy Kareena.

However, looks like the little nawab was not in the mood to get papped. While Kareena tried her best to make him at least wave, he royally ignored the cameras.

Kareena looked stunning in the lime green halter neck one-piece that she adorned. Honestly, in this scorching heat of Mumbai, she looked like a breath of fresh air in that dress, with her hair open in loose waves and zero makeup. Taimur, as usual, was his cutest best with that newly acquired ponytail and all that chubbiness.

So cute!

Kareena is currently busy with the promotions of Veere Di Wedding, which will be her first movie post becoming a mum. She will be playing a bride in the story that revolves around a gang of four friends and what happens when one of them decides to plunge into the holy matrimony affair.