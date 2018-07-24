A spider called Angelina Jolie and a waterfall called Amitabh Bachchan! You'd be amused to know of these things and places named after stars

We all have done that one hairstyle of our favourite celebrity, bought that one dress and mouthed that one dialogue. But celebrities have a far larger impact on people; so much that we go on naming places and things after their names! For example, did you ever know the Netherlands ever had a Tulip flower named after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Read on to know some more similarly mind-blowing stuff.

#Angelina Jolie

How bad or good is the fact that a spider has been named after breathtaking beauty Angelina Jolie? The Angelina Jolie Trapdoor Spider or Aptostichus Angelinajolieae is a type of nocturnal Arthropod. Jason Bond, a professor at Auburn University, named it after Angelina in 2008.

#Lady Gaga

She is quite a wacky dresser, but she probably never foresaw a fern would look like one of her dresses! A new genus of ferns found in Central and South America, Mexico, Arizona and Texas, consisting total 19 species, was named after her.

#Raj Kapoor

The legendary actor Raj Kapoor has a street named after him in Canada. Situated at the city of Brampton, the street is called Raj Kapoor Crescent.

#Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan Falls, a locally famous waterfall, is located at the road that connects Chungthang to Yumthang Valley, in North Sikkim. Some say that it has been named after Big B as he happens to be one of B-town's tallest men and this fall is one of the tallest local falls. But popular belief is that he once shot a scene here, therefore making it famous.

#David Hasselhoff

The former Baywatch actor must have felt weird to know that a crab was named after him, thanks to his hairy chest! It has got covering of sitae in parts of its body, and hence, the comparison!

#Tom Cruise

When his former wife Katie Holmes was pregnant, Tom Cruise bought a whole sonogram machine! Soon, the California Assembly passed a 'Tom Cruise Law', prohibiting laymen to make purchase of diagnostic ultrasound tools.

#Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of world's most beautiful women. Hence, a beautiful flower being named after her is of no surprise. Netherlands named a special variant of Tulip after her in 2005.

#Dia Mirza

The Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya decided to name a beautiful Baby Rhyno after Dia Mirza! Dia, a strong advocate of animal rights and wildlife conservation, was elated at the news.