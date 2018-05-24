One of the most deserving and dynamic Bollywood actresses, Kajol makes it to the Madame Tussauds, finally. The lady is in the entertainment industry for many years and it is high-time that she deserved this piece of recognition. The 43-year-old actress has added one more feather to her hat by becoming the seventh Bollywood personality to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore.

Clicked by our paparazzi at the airport, the actress on Wednesday night was spotted with her mother-in-law in a hush-hush mode as they headed to Singapore for the unveiling of her wax statue. For the unaware, Kajol's darling daughter Nysa who studies in Singapore will be present at the unveiling.

Talking about her style, we loved how Kajol chose the colour white (FYI: it's summer). Wearing a long linen attire with wide-legged bottoms, the actress looked pretty without a doubt. Adding to her overall look, the cool looking frames in white was surely a cherry on the cake element. Also, Kajol is one actress from tinsel town who does not have a good fashion canvas and going by this airport style, we can simply say it was simple and elegant.

On the work front, Kajol has just begun the shooting of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming production venture 'Eela'. Kajol will be playing the role of a single parent in this film and the story will all about a mother and her relationship with her son.

For more stylish scoops, stay tuned!