A super hero film on cards with Varun Dhawan? Deets Inside

Bollywood filmmakers look like they’re in mood to experiment. Fans are being showered with films from different genre these days. While on one hand we have Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan with a social message, on the other hand we have Salman Khan starrer masala blockbuster film Race 3. Truly, it’s the best phase for fans with multiple choices. With most of Bollywood experimenting, how can Karan Johar be far behind.

If sources are to be believed, director-producer Karan Johar is planning a superhero film with his Student of the Year actor Varun Dhawan in the lead. While that’s great news, there’s a condition. According to sources, ‘Karan is planning a superhero film but that decision will be taken only after Brahmastra’s reception at the box-office ’.

This cautiousness comes in after Vikramaditya Motwane directed Bhavesh Joshi, which starred Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead, recently released and tanked at the box-office.

Talking about Brahmastra, the Ayan Mukerji directed film will see Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan team up for the first time on the silver screen.

Well looks like Karan, who till last few years was only famous for making and producing romantic films, is now inclined towards the superhero genre. Well we are keeping our fingers crossed as when it comes to making quality films, who better than KJo.

