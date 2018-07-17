A swinging Taimur Ali Khan is back with his ‘stare dare game’ with the paps!

Agree or not, we all have missed Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin chilling on his balcony, rocking in a swing. The family was away in London for the past couple of weeks, enjoying some time away from the hustle bustle of Mumbai and our regular glimpses of Taimur Ali Khan came to a halt.

Now, they’re back from their London vacay and as soon as they returned, the shutterbugs went clickety-click. Of course, the cutie-pie is back to his swing sessions. Like yesterday, he was clicked playing on his swing and today too, our paps didn’t miss out on capturing his chill time on the swing.

However, today was a little different. Taimur seemed a bit more curious. Remember his curious stare games with the cameras? Seems like the little one was in the mood for one today. Well of course, we’re even happier to see him swinging in his balcony and having his eyes set on the cameras.

He is a star boy in the making already and we are loving every bit of his shenanigans in front of the camera. Welcome back to the bay, Taimur Ali Khan aka the little nawab.

While Taimur is swinging away to glory, his parents are creating quite a buzz too. While Kareena is soaking in the success of her comeback Veere Di Wedding, Saif Ali Khan is being lauded for his performance in the Web Series Sacred Games.