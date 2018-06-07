When Ranbir Kapoor once almost drowned his maid…

Childhood stories are to be cherished, but this one coming straight from Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood is better to be forgotten. In a recent interview, Neetu Singh, we have got to know the mischievous side of RK.

Neetu Singh recalled how RK used to test her patience when he was a kid. “I am basically calm by nature. I don't lose my cool easily, maybe once in two years. But he would really try me and my patience. If he had a toy, he would break it to see how it worked, so there was always that issue of not having a real toy to play with. We went to New York, there he set off the fire alarm to see what happens... and we had to cope with cops and all the fuss. Once he even pushed the maid into the pool knowing she could not swim. He wanted to see how she would manage. She nearly drowned. At such times, I would lock him in his room. There was nothing else I could do. It often worked,” she told Firstpost.

We can't imagine a sombre Ranbir Kapoor being this naughty when he was younger!