A twisted love story with insanity at its core, Laila Majnu trailer is only for the die-hard romantics!

Ekta Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali have teamed up to present the modern-day retelling of the classic love story Laila Majnu. The makers have now released the trailer of the movie which goes by the same name, and of course, it has the Imtiaz Ali touch to it, even though it has not been directed by him.

Set in the picturesque locales of Kashmir, the scenes remind us of his earlier movie Rockstar, and also Shahid Kapoor’s Haider (directed by Vishal Bhardwaj). The trailer kicks off with an out-and-out filmy dialogue that describes the definition of true love and slowly we are introduced to the protagonists, Laila (Tripti Dimri) and Majnu (Avinash Tiwary). Their budding romance seems like a fairy tale but all hell breaks loose, when familial pressures get in the way of their love story. The second half of the trailer is all about their tough circumstances.

As much as we have come to adore Imtiaz Ali’s cinema, we think the trailer lacks the depth. The lead actors put in an impressive act, though. Helmed by Sajad Ali and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Pi Films, Laila Majnu is slated to release on September 7.