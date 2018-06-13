A video of Virat Kohli praising Anushka Sharma after bagging an award is going viral for the right reasons!

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are happily married and continue to give major couple goals wherever they go. Anushka is always by his side whenever he is on the field and she showers her love on him on social media whenever he scores big.

Now, the couple stole the thunder from everyone else at the BCCI Naman Awards with their starry presence and their chemistry. The Indian skipper bagged the Polly Umrigar award as the International cricketer for two consecutive seasons of 2016-17 and 2017-18. He was given the trophy by Indian coach Ravi Shastri.

The cricketer who was beaming with happiness on-stage took the opportunity to praise wifey Anushka who was seated in the audience. In his thank you speech, he stated that the award got all the more special for him because his wife is present there to see him collect it and he even said that he was glad that the ceremony didn’t take place last year and it did this year instead as Anushka could see him collect it. Aww! Indeed, this had to go viral. Watch it here: