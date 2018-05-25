‘Aa Jao Na’ from ‘Veere Di Wedding’ is all about coping with heartbreaks, in togetherness

Veere Di Wedding has been making all the noise for the right reasons. After a long time, there is a movie on female friendships that take into the case the rawest of emotions and mould it into a beautiful commercial paper to give a movie for the popular audience. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, this is a much-awaited movie, despite all the criticism that is coming its way.

After the hugely popular ‘Tareefan’, friendship anthem ‘Veere’, and a quirky ‘Laaj Sharam’, the makers have released an Arijit Singh number ‘Aa Jao Na’, which is all about losses and how to deal with it, in togetherness, with your girls by your side. The song starts with a distraught Kareena breaking up with her fiance for she is unable to cope with the pressure that comes with marriage. Watch it here.

Heartbreaks are painful, but when your Veeres are by your side, you can cope with anything. Sometimes, you just need your friends by your side in silence, even in your wrong decisions, your worst hour. This song is a memento to that feeling.

Veere Di Wedding will be hitting the screens on June 1, 2018. It will be clashing with Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi. It will be interesting to see which sibling will seal the deal at the box office.