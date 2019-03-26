image
Wednesday, March 27th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experience

Bollywood

Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experience

Actor Aahana Kumra shared her horrific experience of being held hostage by a cab driver, on Twitter.

back
Aahana KumraLipstick Under My BurkhaThe Accidental Prime Minister
nextQuickies 26th March 2019 - Ira Khan, Nickyanka, and More...

within