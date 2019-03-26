Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experience

Actor Aahana Kumra of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame took to Twitter to share her story of harassment while on the go. Aahana, who was traveling to Amritsar from Shimla by road, was allegedly held ransom as the cab driver didn't receive the payment that was supposed to be paid by Makemytrip, an online platform that provides transportation and accommodation facilities. During the incident, Aahana was logged on to the microblogging site and kept tweeting, tagging Makemytrip in all her tweets.

Now I'm being held ransom in the middle of the road out of nowhere @makemytrip for the payment that's not been received by the cab service. Please do not make this worst for me!! It's not safe!!!! — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) March 24, 2019

Aahana, who booked the cab on March 23, claims to have made full payments on the same day. However, her driver did not receive the money from the service provider. As a result, Aahana was held hostage for hours, until the driver received his money. A furious Ahana slammed the booking platform and said she could quickly draw people's attention thanks to her verified Twitter account but couldn't imagine how would it be for other women.

To think that I can be heard because I'm a verified account on @Twitter is a blessing. I can't imagine what companies like @makemytrip must be treating their other women passengers like with their most pathetic customer service. — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) March 24, 2019

She also said cancelling the ride wasn't an option since options of commuting from Shimla are already few, unlike a metro city like Mumbai or Delhi.

If it was Bom or Del I would've definitely cancelled this cab but because it's Shimla and transportation isn't easy to find I have not been able to cancel this ride. @makemytrip you're a utter disappointment. No one should use this service for the sheer fact they have no regards. — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) March 24, 2019

The actor also asked women to boycott the platform on the grounds of safety.

I urge urge everyone to boycott @makemytrip . For a girl to be travelling through this company by cab or any other mode of transportation is extremely unsafe. The driver is a liar and not someone you can trust. All I want to do is reach my destination safely. Please help!!!! — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) March 24, 2019

She was in no mood to take an apology either!

You don't regret anything @makemytrip You're a bunch of liars and don't care about the safety and security of your passengers. https://t.co/LbXDbaVlhS — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) March 24, 2019

Aahana, who has earlier worked in a number of short films as well as TV series, rose to fame with Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha. She last appeared on Anupam Kher's much-discussed film The Accidental Prime Minister which had her playing Priyanka Gandhi's role. Aahana has also acted in a couple of web series, on Zee5 and Amazon.