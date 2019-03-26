Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experience

Actor Aahana Kumra of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame took to Twitter to share her story of harassment while on the go. Aahana, who was traveling to Amritsar from Shimla by road, was allegedly held ransom as the cab driver didn't receive the payment that was supposed to be paid by Makemytrip, an online platform that provides transportation and accommodation facilities. During the incident, Aahana was logged on to the microblogging site and kept tweeting, tagging Makemytrip in all her tweets.
Aahana, who booked the cab on March 23, claims to have made full payments on the same day. However, her driver did not receive the money from the service provider. As a result, Aahana was held hostage for hours, until the driver received his money. A furious Ahana slammed the booking platform and said she could quickly draw people's attention thanks to her verified Twitter account but couldn't imagine how would it be for other women.
She also said cancelling the ride wasn't an option since options of commuting from Shimla are already few, unlike a metro city like Mumbai or Delhi.
The actor also asked women to boycott the platform on the grounds of safety.
She was in no mood to take an apology either!
Aahana, who has earlier worked in a number of short films as well as TV series, rose to fame with Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha. She last appeared on Anupam Kher's much-discussed film The Accidental Prime Minister which had her playing Priyanka Gandhi's role. Aahana has also acted in a couple of web series, on Zee5 and Amazon.