Ranjini Maitra July 11 2019, 1.52 pm July 11 2019, 1.52 pm

Much is being written and spoken about Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and their apparent closeness. Don't ask us whether they are dating, because we don't know. What we know is the fact that they've gelled really well and share a great bond with each other. Kartik and Sara, at present, are shooting for Aaj Kal, their first film together. They recently wrapped their Himachal schedule.

And then, Kartik is being a true gentleman right now! Sara, who was in London for family holidays, came back to Mumbai on Thursday. We did click her at the airport, but we also spotted Kartik, who came to pick Sara up! Why was he hiding his face, though?

Aaj Kal, the sequel of Love Aaj Kal, is being helmed by Imtiaz Ali. A couple of days ago, the director shared a behind the scene photo of the two actors. This further makes us believe that their chemistry is indeed something to look forward to!

As they were filming in Himachal, we came across plenty of pictures of the two bonding at work and having a great time. In fact, Kartik was so attached to the team that he broke down after delivering the last shot.