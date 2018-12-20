Aala Re Aala from Simmba: Ranveer Singh’s entry and dance moves keep us hooked

Is there anything that Ranveer Singh can’t do? The guy is a classic combination of a great actor, a fantastic dancer and Bollywood's maverick. After every movie we see starring Ranveer Singh, we wonder what the star will do next, and whatever he does, surprises us. After watching him dance to songs like Malhari (Bajirao Mastani) and Khalibali (Padmaavat), we were wondering what he would do to top that. And here he is with Aala Re Aala from Simmba. He has, once again, left us surprised. The makers of the film have released the song and Ranveer’s dance moves keep us hooked throughout.

The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Dev Negi. We're over the moon that it’s not a recreated version. It’s a full-on masala number with desi beats and is sure to make it to party playlists. Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty and the song has all the Rohit Shetty elements in it. The hero making an entry on a car, the dancers wearing colorful clothes and a massive set. The most important part of the song is the choreography and we have to say Ganesh Acharya has created steps that suit Ranveer’s persona.

The track is dedicated to Ranveer and might leave Sara fans a bit disappointed given that we don’t even get a glimpse of her in the song. Simmba is slated to release on December 28, 2018, and we simply can’t wait for the movie.