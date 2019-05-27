Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan mourn the death of Veeru Devgan

Divya Ramnani May 27 2019, 8.18 pm May 27 2019, 8.18 pm

Bollywood’s veteran action and stunt director and Ajay Devgn’s father - Veeru Devgan – passed away on May 27 due to a prolonged illness. It was on Monday morning that the 85-year-old was admitted in Surya Hospital after he complained of breathlessness. On the same day, Veeru Devgan passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Veeru Devgan’s demise has come as a shock to many. An ocean of celebrities gathered up at Ajay Devgn’s residence to pay their last respects to the late action director.

Apart from them, a lot of Bollywood celebrities including Devgan’s colleagues and actors who have worked with the late Devgan have taken to their social media accounts and mourned over the death of Veeru Devgan. From actors Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar to filmmakers like Mahesh Bhatt and Anees Bazmee, a lot of B-townies offered their condolences to the Devgan family. Moreover, they also shared their experiences of working with the action director.

Dangal actor Aamir Khan expressed his sorrow and shared his experience with Veeru Devgan:

I'm very sad to hear about Veeruji passing away.I had the pleasure & privilege of working with Veeruji.He was an amazing person to work with, extremely professional & one of the best in his field. My heartfelt condolences to Ajay & everyone in the family. Love and respect. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 27, 2019

Mahesh Bhatt revealed how he and Veeru commenced their career together in the 70s. The filmmaker further shared that he worked with Ajay in Zakhm and that gained the actor his first National Award for best actor:

#VeeruDevgan & I began our career together in the 70’s. “Make Ajay a great actor.” I remember him telling me after Ajay’s debut film became a big hit. Ajay & me finally worked together in Zakhm which won him his 1st (best actor ) national award. 🙏Adieu Partner @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/vWwGjEM70C — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 27, 2019

Akshay Kumar labelled Veeru Devgan as one of the finest action directors of the film industry:

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of #VeeruDevgan, one of the finest action directors of our industry. My heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn and family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 27, 2019

Anupam Kher, who has worked with Veeru Devgan in various films, shared his grief by sharing some good things about him:

Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of #VeeruDevgan ji. Worked with him in so many movies. He was a great action director. To him him the safety of actors and his fighters team was of utmost importance. A kind man with a great sense of humour. Om Shanti.🙏 @ajaydevgn — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 27, 2019

Varun Dhawan also shared his heartfelt condolences:

#RipVeeruDevgan heartfelt condolences to the devgan family — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 27, 2019

Filmmakers Kunal Kohli, Anees Bazmee and Abbas Mustan, too, paid their last respects to Veeru Devgan:

#RIP #VeeruDevgan ji. A legend of Hindi Cinema. Left his mark at a time when ‘pure action’, without vfx, was the order of the day. Heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn & @KajolAtUN May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 27, 2019

Our heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn @KajolAtUN and entire family on the sad demise of #VeeruDevgan ji .. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) May 27, 2019

My heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn @KajolAtUN and the family. There will be no better Action Director than you Veeru ji. Will miss you. #RipVeeruDevgn #VeeruDevgan pic.twitter.com/NAPJANyofK — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) May 27, 2019

Veeru Devgan has worked as an action and stunt director for more than 80 films. He was best-known for being associated with movies like Kranti Mr Natwarla, Mr India, Shahanshah and Tridev among others. In 1999, he helmed the film Hindustan Ki Kasam that starred his son Ajay Devgn in the lead.