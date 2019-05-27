Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan mourn the death of Veeru Devgan

Bollywood’s veteran action and stunt director and Ajay Devgn’s father - Veeru Devgan – passed away on May 27 due to a prolonged illness. It was on Monday morning that the 85-year-old was admitted in Surya Hospital after he complained of breathlessness. On the same day, Veeru Devgan passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Veeru Devgan’s demise has come as a shock to many. An ocean of celebrities gathered up at Ajay Devgn’s residence to pay their last respects to the late action director.
Apart from them, a lot of Bollywood celebrities including Devgan’s colleagues and actors who have worked with the late Devgan have taken to their social media accounts and mourned over the death of Veeru Devgan. From actors Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar to filmmakers like Mahesh Bhatt and Anees Bazmee, a lot of B-townies offered their condolences to the Devgan family. Moreover, they also shared their experiences of working with the action director.
Dangal actor Aamir Khan expressed his sorrow and shared his experience with Veeru Devgan:
Mahesh Bhatt revealed how he and Veeru commenced their career together in the 70s. The filmmaker further shared that he worked with Ajay in Zakhm and that gained the actor his first National Award for best actor:
Akshay Kumar labelled Veeru Devgan as one of the finest action directors of the film industry:
Anupam Kher, who has worked with Veeru Devgan in various films, shared his grief by sharing some good things about him:
Varun Dhawan also shared his heartfelt condolences:
Filmmakers Kunal Kohli, Anees Bazmee and Abbas Mustan, too, paid their last respects to Veeru Devgan:
Veeru Devgan has worked as an action and stunt director for more than 80 films. He was best-known for being associated with movies like Kranti Mr Natwarla, Mr India, Shahanshah and Tridev among others. In 1999, he helmed the film Hindustan Ki Kasam that starred his son Ajay Devgn in the lead.