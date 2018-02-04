Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar accept the PadMan challenge

There’s a way to promote your film and there’s a way to promote it in a novel fashion. Usually films are promoted by making special appearances on TV shows, meeting fans in various cities, social media activity. Filmmakers and actors leave no stone unturned to make sure that the talk around a film does not die before its release. But it’s the unconventional approaches that get the most attention and keeps the audience engaged. Take Team Padman’s example.

The makers of the R Balki directed Padman adopted an unprecedented new strategy to spread the message of their social drama film. To understand this, let’s give you a little background info. Padman was inspired by a man named Arunachalam Muruganantham, an entrepreneur who invented a machine to manufacture low cost sanitary pads. The team used this idea and kickstarted the #Padmanchallenge on social media.

#PadManChallenge



Here I am Challenging @akshaykumar @mrsfunnybones @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte pic.twitter.com/ULJuJmSeZN — A Muruganantham (@murugaofficial) February 2, 2018

In the challenge, a person has to hold a sanitary pad and take a photo with it and share it on social media. They also have to tag other people whom they want to nominate for the challenge. Arunachalam shared a photo of himself holding a pad on his twitter account and challenged the cast of the upcoming film - actors Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor and producer Twinkle Khanna to do the same.

Here I am Challenging @ReallySwara @Asli_Jacqueline @arjunk26 pic.twitter.com/nk9d7dTu61 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2018

Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone @imVkohli @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018

Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan @AzmiShabana @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @ayushmannk @kalkikanmani @aditiraohydari pic.twitter.com/Ugs6c4q8aV — Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) February 2, 2018

The nominees were quick to take up the challenge. Twinkle Khanna shared a photo with a pad and challenged Aamir Khan and Shabana Azmi. Aamir took it up and went on to tag Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to take up the challenge next. Now the challenge is having a ripple effect with multiple famous personalities taking to social media armed with a sanitary napkin.

Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018

Thank you @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018

Here I am Challenging @hcmariwala @punitgoenka @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/dnd9N1R3wk — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 2, 2018

Through Padman, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna want to break the taboo over menstruation and create awareness about menstrual hygiene. The film is slated to hit theatres on February 9. ​