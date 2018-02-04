Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar accept the PadMan challenge

There’s a way to promote your film and there’s a way to promote it in a novel fashion. Usually films are promoted by making special appearances on TV shows, meeting fans in various cities, social media activity. Filmmakers and actors leave no stone unturned to make sure that the talk around a film does not die before its release. But it’s the unconventional approaches that get the most attention and keeps the audience engaged. Take Team Padman’s example.
The makers of the R Balki directed Padman adopted an unprecedented new strategy to spread the message of their social drama film. To understand this, let’s give you a little background info. Padman was inspired by a man named Arunachalam Muruganantham, an entrepreneur who invented a machine to manufacture low cost sanitary pads. The team used this idea and kickstarted the #Padmanchallenge on social media.
#PadManChallenge— A Muruganantham (@murugaofficial) February 2, 2018
In the challenge, a person has to hold a sanitary pad and take a photo with it and share it on social media. They also have to tag other people whom they want to nominate for the challenge. Arunachalam shared a photo of himself holding a pad on his twitter account and challenged the cast of the upcoming film - actors Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor and producer Twinkle Khanna to do the same.
Thank you @murugaofficial for the #PadManChallenge ! Yes that’s a Pad in my hand & I don’t feel weird. It's natural, Period!— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2018
Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018
Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018
Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @ayushmannk @kalkikanmani @aditiraohydari pic.twitter.com/Ugs6c4q8aV— Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) February 2, 2018
The nominees were quick to take up the challenge. Twinkle Khanna shared a photo with a pad and challenged Aamir Khan and Shabana Azmi. Aamir took it up and went on to tag Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to take up the challenge next. Now the challenge is having a ripple effect with multiple famous personalities taking to social media armed with a sanitary napkin.
Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018
Thank you @mrsfunnybones— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018
Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD
#PadManChallenge— Pragya Vats (@pragyavats) February 2, 2018
Thank you for tagging me @mrsfunnybones— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 2, 2018
Through Padman, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna want to break the taboo over menstruation and create awareness about menstrual hygiene. The film is slated to hit theatres on February 9.