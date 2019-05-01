Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Darshana Devi May 01 2019, 3.17 pm May 01 2019, 3.17 pm

Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao are currently working extensively to help the drought-hit people in India through their NGO, Paani Foundation. It’s a foundation to create awareness about the drought prevention and water management in Maharashtra and as part of which, the actor and his wife recently visited the Zhawadarjun village in Maharashtra. In the midst of their hectic schedules, the husband-wife took some time off to chill by gulping some sugarcane juice and binging on bhel puri in a shack.

The superstar put up a few pictures on social media on Wednesday as he stopped on the way for ‘the best ganney-ka-juice’. In the first picture, the couple is seen sitting casually and relishing their juice and snacks, while having some deep conversation. Aamir can be seen in a blue tee and his regular glasses and Kiran is seen donning a green kurta. The next picture has the two posing with the owners of the stall and the following features have the two posing with a big group of people.

Here’s Aamir’s Twitter post:

At Zhawadarjun village yesterday. Stopped for the best ganney-ka-juice on the way there.#MeJalmitra @paanifoundation pic.twitter.com/eaOy1DqKnn — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Aamir is also busy with his upcoming Lal Singh Chaddha. It’s a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. While talking about the movie earlier in an interview, he said, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family.” The actor also revealed in another interview that he will lose 20 kgs to fit into his role in the film and will be seen sporting a turban.

The film will be helmed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan and will be written by Atul Kulkarni. It will be jointly produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.