Priyanka Kaul July 01 2019, 12.25 pm July 01 2019, 12.25 pm

While it was already good news that the 1994 cult movie Andaz Apna Apna was going for a remake, now there’s an icing on the cake. Director Rajkumar Santoshi had announced its sequel two years back itself, however, with a different cast. Earlier, the director had shared how it was difficult to get the same Salman-Aamir duo on board. But now, writer Dilip Shukla has said how the movie can’t be completed without them!

In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, the writer was quoted as, “The sequel cannot be complete without Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. They will be there along with three other new cast members."

The writer will be writing for part two of the move as well and shared how it’s a big and difficult responsibility for him, “I am writing the sequel. It is not easy to pen a sequel. I have to bring something more attractive in comparison to the earlier one.”

Even though it’s great news to have the popular duo of Amar-Prem on board, who made the audience laugh with their comic timing and chemistry, some fear that the classic should not be remade as it might get ruined. The movie wasn't a box office success but went on to become one of the most sought-after comedy movies in Bollywood.

Earlier, director Santoshi was not keen on taking the same pair on board, as he had said in a report to DNA in 2017, “For humour, you need innocence. That time, these actors had innocence. Now, it will look forced. It looks cute if a 20-year-old is chasing a girl. A 45-50-year-old man chasing young girls looks vulgar.”

There were also speculations for Ranveer and Varun being roped in to play the leads.

In January this year, a source had said to Pinkvilla, “AAA reloaded a big film and the makers are treading cautiously as they want to finalise everything before making an announcement. Ranveer and Varun, have been approached for their comic flair to play Amar and Prem – who again will be happy-go-lucky characters but not the same ones we saw in the 1994 movie. Both are good friends off screen and will be able to carry off their roles with ease.”

It added, “This will be set in 2019 and promises to be another laugh riot yet with underlying emotions. While the iconic character of Crime Master Gogo (played by Shakti Kapoor earlier) will also make a comeback with a contemporary actor and his character will be more stylised and modern.”

Only an official statement now will help put an end to all the speculations. More details are awaited.

Check out Andaz Apna Apna’s trailer below: