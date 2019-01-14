Aamir Khan and son Azad are lost in deep thoughts, what's cooking?

These two superstars can give each other a competition when it comes to being a doting dad. We are talking about Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, whose rumoured cold war hit the headlines numerous times but has made space for an amiable friendship now. Among the two, Aamir's activity quotient on Instagram is slightly behind that of SRK. But both of them keep sharing adorable pictures with their little munchkins; i.e. Azad and AbRam respectively. We are not complaining!

On Sunday, SRK invested his time in rather intense research and shared the very insightful outcome on Instagram. "A survey has found One in Three men are just as lazy as the other Two”. We r the other two and we don’t agree mom!," he wrote, sharing a picture of himself and AbRam. The picture literally had them lazing around...LOL! Now, here's a photo of Aamir and Azad, both lost in deep thoughts. We wonder what are they thinking.

View this post on Instagram Gehri soch :-) A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Jan 13, 2019 at 7:48am PST

Do you also see the shade card spread in front of Aamir? We wonder if there's a plan to paint their house anew and the father-son duo is busy picking the right colours. Aamir has definitely chosen the right expert here! ;)