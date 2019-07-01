Antara Kashyap July 01 2019, 10.40 pm July 01 2019, 10.40 pm

In the midst of an acute water shortage faced by Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the Jal Shakti Abhiyan to urge people to save water. The campaign deals with strategies for water conservation, rainwater harvesting, building more efficient methods of irrigation, promoting better crop choices amongst others. After Amitabh Bachchan, the campaign has found a face in Aamir Khan. Aamir is also collaborating with the Maharashtra state government with his Paani Foundation. In a video posted by Jal Shakti Abhiyan's official handle, Amir gave a speech appealing to the people to conserve water. To this, PM Modi applauded the actor for his wise words.

In the one minute video, Aamir appealed to the people to save the water that keeps them alive. Endorsing the campaign, he said that PM Modi's campaign will help drought-prone regions in this time of crisis. He mentioned that water conservation was absolutely necessary for a better future. "It is critical that we save water today for a better tomorrow, for our future generations and nation," he said in the video. He also asked people to learn techniques for water conservation so that every place in India gets accessible water despite the climate.

Check out the video below:

"It is critical that we save water today for a better tomorrow, for our future generations and nation." - Mr. @aamir_khan urges everyone to take a step forward and do their bit in conserving water to secure our future. #JanShakti4JalShakti @narendramodi @PMOIndia @gssjodhpur pic.twitter.com/1SH2YBvBUG — Jal Shakti Abhiyan (@JalShaktiAbhyan) July 1, 2019

Replying to this video, Narendra Modi applauded Amir Khan for his valid points. He also mentioned the need to conserve water at the grassroots level.

Check it out:

Extremely valid points by @aamir_khan on the need to conserve water and create awareness at the grassroots level. #JanShakti4JalShakti https://t.co/Fs3Zd2AVYo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2019

Aamir Khan replied to the Prime Minister by saying that he had the actor's full support in the campaign as making water the primary issue was very necessary for the country.

.@narendramodi Sir, the initiative taken up by you of making water the fundamental and primary issue for all of us is an extremely important step. Our wholehearted support is with you.#JanShakti4JalShakti@JalShaktiAbhyan https://t.co/pNjmKZ66Vb — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) July 1, 2019