Aamir Khan believes that Balasaheb Thackeray was the biggest star of Maharashtra

Films clashing on a Friday at the Box Office is nothing new but, here’s an exception. Abhijit Panse’s Thackeray, which is based on the life of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, is slated to hit the big screens on January 25, 2019. Along with Thackeray, Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India and Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: Jhansi Ki Rani, too, were coming on the same day. However, the makers of Cheat India have rescheduled the release of the film by a week to avert the clash. Opinion about the same was asked to Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, during his press conference at the launch of a special website on child obesity.

Aamir Khan supported Thackeray whole-heartedly saying, “All producers want their films to get released on some special date but if a film like Thackeray is getting launched, then no one will want to compete with it as Balasaheb was the biggest star of Maharashtra." The 53-year-old actor added it was “normal” for producers to not release their respective movie on a date when another big film is hitting theatres. “So, no producer would want to clash with that film (Thackeray). It is a normal thing. I don’t think there is any surprise,” he added. The actor also mentioned that if a film on Thackeray is coming, he is sure that everyone in Maharashtra would be eager to see it.

Thackeray will have the versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui, portraying the character of Bal Thackeray, founder of the political party, Shiv Sena. The film also stars Amrita Rao. Directed by Abhijit Panse, the biopic of the much controversial yet charismatic leader will release on January 25, 2018.