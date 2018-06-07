home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Aamir Khan can’t wait to watch THIS new release

First published: June 07, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Updated: June 07, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

We all eagerly wait for Aamir Khan’s movies to hit the big screen. The actor mostly comes up with one movie in every two years. However, Aamir Khan took to Twitter to reveal about a recent release he can’t wait to see. Well, the actor is eagerly waiting to watch Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala that has hit the screens today. Aamir has also revealed that he has been a huge Rajni fan always.

Well, we are sure, just like Aamir, many other Bollywood celebs would be a Rajni fan too. Rajinikanth’s fan following is at a totally different level. His fans go crazy when his movie hits the screens. His films take a bumper opening crashing many box office records. And Kaala does not seem to be an exception.

Kaala also stars Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi. In the film, Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar are pitted against each other, and we all know that both are amazing performers. So, Kaala will surely be an amazing cinematic experience.

Talking about Aamir Khan’s films, the actor will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan which is slated to release on November 7, 2018. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is one of the most awaited films of the year.

