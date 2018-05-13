Aamir Khan celebrates 30 years of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, shares bloopers

The Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak recently completed thirty years. The romantic drama film was very successful during its release and it marked the debut of Aamir. Naturally, when your landmark film completes this milestone, you’d call for celebrations and Aamir did just that.

The actor organised a special screening of the film in Mumbai, along with the cast and crew. Aamir said during the event that it did not feel like thirty years. “Thirty years have passed since my first film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak release. It doesn’t feel like it’s been so long. It feels like it was just yesterday. Today is a very happy day for us,” he said, adding that he will be watching the film after a long time. Aamir also added that he was looking forward to meeting the cast and the crew.

Mr Perfectionist even went on to share how he goofed up some sequences during the climax of the film. “In the climax, when Juhi Chawla’s character is hit by a bullet, I go running towards her. She is dying in that scene and I was supposed to cry calling her name Rashmi. After this, I stab myself with a dagger. So as soon as Mansoor Khan said action, I went running there and lifted Juhi in my arms,” said Aamir. Instead of calling her Rashmi, Aamir called her Juhi. “Then Mansoor cut the shot and I didn’t realise why he cut such a fabulous shot.”

Written and produced by Nasir Hussain, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak revolves around a couple who are caught up in a tussle between two families. The film also features Tahil, Zutshi, Goga Kapoor and Alok Nath.