Aamir Khan finally reveals the reason why he refused a role in Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani’s film Sanju has been grabbing the headlines for quite some time now. The makers recently released the teaser and have been teasing the fans with various posters from the film. But now the newsmaker is Aamir Khan. Reports of Aamir Khan refusing to play a role in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju broke the hearts of millions. Though the actor remained tight-lipped about the news earlier, he finally revealed the real reason.

"Raju(Rajkumar Hirani) approached me with the script and I absolutely loved it. He wanted me to play Dutt Sahab’s role (Sunil Dutt) . Actually, Dutt Sahab’s role is fantastic in the film, the main story in the film is about a father-son relationship. But Sanju’s role is unbelievable, as an actor I told Raju, “arey yaar Sanjay Dutt ka role itna kamaal ka hai that it has won my heart.” In this film I can’t do any other role but Sanjay Dutt’s which I can’t do because Ranbir is doing, so don’t offer me any other role because I won’t be able to do it”, the actor said in a press conference.

Getting nostalgic, he further went on to share his best memory with Sunil Dutt and added,"Dutt Sahab was one person who always used to send me telegrams, he would send me good wishes on festivals and congratulatory messages on my films' success. I remember, when Mumbai riots happened in '93 that time film delegation had taken to CM office to stop the riots by the help of army force. We sat on protest and were not bothered about being killed. So one night, I sat on protest with Dutt Sahab, Yash Chopra, Johnny Walker and one more producer. I had a wonderful time with them because they all shared their experiences in cinema. I love cinema and it was so good to hear stories from them. It was one of the most memorable nights of my life.”

Sanju also stars Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt, Dia Mirza as Maanayata Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, the film is slated to hit the screens on June 29.