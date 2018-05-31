Aamir Khan gets trolled for THIS picture with daughter Ira Khan

Busy with Thugs Of Hindostan, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan took some time out from his busy schedule for a short family vacation to celebrate the 60th birthday of Mansoor Khan. The actor has always tried to stay away from controversies, but it seems this time he was not lucky.

The superstar posted pictures on social media from the outing which did not go down well with hi fans. Firstly, he got trolled for his Facebook post for not observing Ramzan and secondly for his picture with daughter Ira Khan.

As soon as the star posted the picture, trolls were at their job. Many comments emphasized that the picture was inappropriate. While there were some who felt that Aamit was sharing a light-hearted moment with his daughter and there is nothing wrong in it.

In the picture, Aamir can be seen on the ground while his Ira is sitting on him. While some feel her legs are a problem, for others a young daughter sitting on his father is inappropriate.

Trolls also criticized the star for sharing pics of him eating food and enjoying beverages during the holy month of Ramzan.

Not long ago, Aamir Khan was trolled for his intolerance statement.