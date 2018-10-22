Aamir Khan is the Mogul after Subhash Kapoor steps down as director

#MeToo movement has surely given nightmares to a lot of industry men. Many women have spoken against some of the most influential men in the industry. Aamir Khan being one of the most respected celebs of B-Town decided to walk out of Gulshan Kumar’s biopic titled Mogul which was to be directed by Subhash Kapoor. For the uninitiated, Kapoor was accused a few years ago by actress Geetika Tyagi for sexually harassing her. Mr Perfectionist was supposed to co-produce Mogul and reportedly was also going to star in the film.

A few days ago, Aamir Khan took to Twitter to inform his fans that he has decided to not be a part of a film which has the name of an accused attached to it. While he didn’t reveal the title of the film, it was Subhash Kapoor who later tweeted his statement and wrote that he respects Aamir Khan’s decision of not doing the film.

Now according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Aamir Khan has returned to the project as Kapoor has stepped down as the director of the film. It is said that producer Bhushan Kumar too didn’t want to work with the director.

A source said, “The script is close to Aamir and he wants to make the film. Bhushan and he have had a number of meetings since and decided to collaborate on Mogul again. The hunt is on for another director. They are also looking at finalising the cast so they can roll with the film, asap.”

A couple of days ago, there were reports that Sonakshi Sinha has been approached by the makers to be a part of the film. However, there’s no confirmation on it yet. But if the reports turn out to be true then this will be for the first time when the moviegoers will get to see Aamir and Sonakshi on the big screen together.