image
Monday, October 22nd 2018
English
Aamir Khan is the Mogul after Subhash Kapoor steps down as director

Bollywood

Aamir Khan is the Mogul after Subhash Kapoor steps down as director

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 22 2018, 1.16 pm
back
Aamir KhanBhushan KumarBiopicBollywoodEntertainmentGulshan KumarMeTooMogulSonakshi Sinhasubhash kapoor
nextThe LEAD ACTRESS of a recent controversial film had THIS condition for her PRODUCER!
ALSO READ

Why Saif Ali Khan isn't like the other Khans

Thugs of Hindostan new poster: The army of fighters is ready to attack

Thugs of Hindostan: Vashmalle has Aamir, Bachchan rock the dance floor