Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

Aamir Khan is called Mr Perfectionist for all the right reasons. The 54-year-old has not only flaunted his flawless acting skills on screen but has also proved to be a good producer and director. The superstar made his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par and backed multiple films like Lagaan, Delhi Belly, Dangal and Secret Superstar, among others, as a producer. While speaking about the same in a recent media interaction, the Thugs Of Hindostan star shared that filmmaking does give him a kick, but he currently wants to focus only on acting.

He also went on to add about his plans to retire from acting. "I am inclined towards filmmaking and I coincidentally directed Taare Zameen Par. I have been in love with filmmaking and acting and I can't alienate the two but what I can say right now is that I began my career as an actor and it excites me. The moment I become a full-fledged filmmaker I will stop acting. Right now, I don't want to stop acting, that's why I am holding back the director inside me," he confessed.

He also said that his agenda is to make a ‘good script’ into a film and not to make money. "I had not thought at what pace I will make films. Usually, people make films with their production houses for business. That is not our first agenda. Creativity is our agenda. Till the time we don't get a good script, we don't make it into a film," he said.

When asked if he has any Hollywood inspirations, he replied that if the film ‘excites him’, he would work in any part of the world.

“For me, as an actor, what is important is what the film is all about and what it is trying to say. It should excite me as an actor. It is not important that it should have a social message. It does not matter which part of the world it originates from. If someone from Japan or Africa offers me something and if I get excited, I will do it. But I don’t have a fascination for Hollywood,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aamir recently announced his next project titled Lal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump released in 1994.